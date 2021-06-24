Belgium to ban British visitors due Delta variant cases increase

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Belgium has said it is banning visitors from Britain.

The measure will come into force on Saturday and includes an exemption for Belgian nationals or residents.

Belgium said listed the UK in the list of the “very high-risk zones” because of the circulation of variants of concern (such as the Delta variant).

These “very high-risk countries” include India, Brazil and South Africa.

The United Kingdom, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a number of others are being added to the list this week.

Brussels Times