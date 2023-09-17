Belgium to help train Ukrainian F-16 pilots

Reading Time: 2 minutes

This collaboration, spearheaded by the Netherlands and Denmark, aims to deliver F-16 fighter-bombers to Ukraine and cultivate a workforce skilled in operating them, Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder announced.

Since the onset of the Russian invasion, Belgium has contributed €280 million in military aid to Kyiv.

Belgium will prepare six Ukrainian instructors and four mission planners who will later instruct Ukrainian pilots and F-16 operators. The Defence Minister also highlighted that a trio of Belgian soldiers will join an F-16 pilot training center in Denmark shortly.

Denmark’s Skrydstrup air base, situated in the country’s south, is hosting this training. The Danish army disclosed that eight Ukrainian pilots are already in training there and plan to hand over eight F-16s to the Ukrainian forces by year’s end.

In 2024, Belgium will dispatch two F-16B two-seater training planes to Denmark, alongside around fifty soldiers, mostly technicians, to facilitate the F-16s’ deployment, Dedonder added.

She also brought attention to a project with the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and the Belgian industry. This effort focuses on updating 40 M113 vehicles, armored vehicles crucial for transporting Ukrainian ground troops. “The first ten M113s are ready for delivery to Ukraine, with more to follow soon,” Dedonder confirmed.

Photo courtesy of the Belgian Air Force

Read more via The Brussel Times/Belga

