Belgium updates its safe-travelling list – Malta on the orange list

Belgium has turned light orange on the coronavirus map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), meaning fewer than 60 new coronavirus infections per 100,000 inhabitants were recorded in the last two weeks.

On the updated map published on 1 September by the ECDC, all of Belgium has turned light orange again, indicating that between 20 and 60 confirmed infections per 100,000 over the last two weeks have been recorded across the entire territory, The Brussels Times reports.

Malta has now been placed on the Orange List. Those travelling from Malta will need to be extra vigilant upon their return to the country, but travelling will be allowed and there’s no mandatory quarantine.

The countries on the orange list are:

Austria

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

France

Croatia

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Vatican

Belgium is currently sixth in the European Union, with 53 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days.

