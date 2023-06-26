Belgium win FIBA Women’s EuroBasket title

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Players of Belgium cut down the net after winning the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket final match between Belgium and Spain in Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Sunday. Belgium won 64-58.

Belgium were competing in the Final for the first time in their history and finished the 2023 edition with a perfect six wins from six to become the 12th different winner of the competition.

In the Third Place Game, France secured the bronze medal with an 82-68 victory over Hungary to finish on the podium for an eighth successive FIBA Women’s EuroBasket.

The top five teams – Belgium, Spain, Hungary, Serbia and Germany – plus Paris 2024 hosts France qualified for the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs

