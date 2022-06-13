Belongings found of British reporter and indigenous expert missing in Amazon

BRASILIA, (Reuters) – Brazilian police said search teams have discovered belongings of missing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira who went missing in the Amazon a week ago.
A police statement said clothing belonging to Pereira had been found, including a health identification card in his name, and a backpack with clothes belonging to Phillips, and the boots of both men.
Police have already found traces of blood in the boat of a fisherman, Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, also known as Pelado, who has been arrested and is the only suspect so far.
Da Costa de Oliveira pulled a rifle on Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira the day before they disappeared, according to indigenous people who were with them.
He denies doing anything wrong and claims military police tortured him to get a confession, his family has said.