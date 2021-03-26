Berardi and Immobile secure Italy’s 2-0 win on Northern Ireland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy made a confident start to their World Cup qualifying campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in Group C on Thursday.

First-half goals from Domenico Berardi and Ciro Immobile settled Italy’s nerves as they look to banish the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Northern Ireland rallied in the second half, forcing Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into several saves, but the damage was done in the opening period, and the hosts saw out the win with ease.

“The first half was perfect because we scored two goals and could have scored more,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini told Rai Sport. “In the second half we held the ball more and slowed down but after five months (without a game) it can be like this.”

Up next for Mancini’s Italy side are away games against Bulgaria on Sunday and Lithuania next week, while Northern Ireland face the United States in a friendly before hosting the Bulgarians.

Switzerland beat Bulgaria 3-1 away in the other Group C match played earlier on Thursday.

Italy have been revitalised under Mancini, coming into the game unbeaten in their last 22 matches – winning 17.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...