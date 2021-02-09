Berlusconi confirms his party will back a Draghi govt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) – Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi on Tuesday confirmed his centre-right Forza Italia party would support a government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

“We are all required to give up calculations, tactics and electoral interests to put the salvation of the country first,” Berlusconi told reporters after meeting Draghi.

Draghi, who has also received the support of the centre-left Democratic Party and the centrist Italia Viva, is concluding his second round of talks to try to secure a parliamentary majority. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Gavin Jones)

