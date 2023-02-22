Berlusconi silent but ‘irritated’ by Zelensky attack

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Although ex-premier and Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi has not publicly responded to the attack he came under from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during Premier Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, but he is reportedly immensely irritated by it.

Zelensky attacked Berlusconi during a joint press conference with Meloni after the media billionaire’s controversial recent comments that were highly critical of the Ukrainian leader and seemed to suggest Russia had been provoked into invading its neighbour.

“I think that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed, that tanks have never arrived in his garden,” Zelensky said.

Forza Italia are also reportedly upset that Meloni, who reiterated Italy’s support for Kyiv as it fights the Russian invaders, did not defend Berlusconi more explicitly.

Via ANSA

