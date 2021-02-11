Berlusconi spends night in hospital after falling at Rome residence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rome (dpa) – Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi spent the night in hospital after injuring himself in a fall, his party said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at his residence in Rome, Forza Italia said.

The 84-year-old party leader sustained bruises to his side and received treatment at a hospital in Milan on Wednesday. He was released on Thursday.

Berlusconi had been to Rome for discussions about a potential new technocratic government under the leadership of former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

Berlusconi has had health struggles lately and was in the hospital last month for a check-up for his heart problems. The politician had an artificial heart valve fitted in June 2016.

The veteran politician and media mogul tested positive for Covid-19 in early September and spent nearly two weeks in hospital, where he was diagnosed with a serious case of virus-related double pneumonia.

