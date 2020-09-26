Berlusconi tests positive once more for coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Tests on former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi showed he is still positive for Covid almost a month after he was admitted to hospital because of it.

The latest checks highlighted the permanence of the Coronavirus positivity even if Forza Italia leader reassured family and friends: “I have no symptoms. I feel like a lion in a cage “.

Less than two weeks ago Berlusconi had left the San Raffaele hospital where he had been hospitalized as soon as some symptoms appeared that had alarmed his personal doctor. The treatment he underwent had allowed Berlusconi to get back on his feet and return home.

It is a common occurrence that clinically cured patients test positive for the swab several times and for a long time.

Read more via Corriere della Sera

Like this: Like Loading...