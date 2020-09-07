Berlusconi’s eldest daughter tests positive for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian news agency ANSA is reporting that Marina Berlusconi, Silvio Berlusconi’s eldest daughter, has tested positive for Covid-19.

She tested positive after a series of negative swabs, the last one, over the weekend, gave a different result.

Marina Berlusconi is the president of Fininvest and Mondadori/. She was reported to be fine and is working over the phone.

Marina Berlusconi together with her family has isolated herself, in line with the current rules, in her Milanese home since her father tested positive last Wednesday. It is not known so far whether other members of his family, are also positive. According to what ANSA has learned, however, the conditions of her husband and two children, who are minors, are also good.

Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan.

Read more via ANSA

