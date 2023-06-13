Berlusconi’s funeral to be held on Wednesday

Reading Time: 6 minutes

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will have a state funeral at Milan’s Cathedral Il Duomo , to be held on Wednesday at 1300 GMT, a spokesman for the Catholic Church of Milan said on Monday.

The government has declared a day of national mourning on the day of the funeral. Flags will fly at half mast until Wednesday.

Silvio Berlusconi, the billionaire media mogul and former Italian prime minister who transformed the nation’s politics with polarising policies and often alarmed his allies with his brazen remarks, died on Monday aged 86.

Berlusconi, Italy’s longest-serving premier who counted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a close friend and gained notoriety for his “bunga bunga” sex parties, had suffered from leukaemia and recently developed a lung infection.

He died at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he was admitted on Friday. His five children, partner Marta Fascina and younger brother Paolo were with him, a hospital spokesperson said.

Berlusconi’s passing was mourned by political allies and rivals at home and leaders abroad, including Putin who said he was “a true friend. I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations”.

That relationship was one of many from Berlusconi’s colourful public and private life that caused a headache for allies and fodder for his foes.

Berlusconi refused to blame Putin for Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, saying Moscow only wanted to put “decent people” in charge. When Meloni was visiting Kyiv this year, she insisted Italy backs Ukraine regardless of remarks by any individuals.

On Monday, Meloni – who was a youth minister in one of Berlusconi’s governments – said: “We fought, won, lost many battles with him, and also for him we will bring home the goals that we had jointly set ourselves. Farewell Silvio.”

Enrico Letta, a former centre-left premier, wrote on Twitter: “Berlusconi made the history of our country. His death marks one of those moments in which everyone, whether or not they backed his choices, feels affected.”

Another former premier Mario Draghi, a non-partisan figure and one-time head of the European Central Bank, said Berlusconi “transformed politics and was loved by millions of Italians for his humanity and charisma”.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended his condolences to the family of Berlusconi and the Italian people, calling him “a tremendously significant figure in the life of Italy”.

News of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi’s deathon Monday sent shares in his family’s MFE-MediaForEurope MFEB.MI broadcaster soaring, fitting a pattern of market reaction to updates on his worsening health in recent months.

Rather than a sign of disrespect for the billionaire who made his fortune in commercial television before going into politics, the buoyancy of the shares reflects the options that could open for the company as its founder exits the scene.

MFE, 48% owned by the Berlusconi family’s Fininvest holding, runs commercial TV channels in Italy and Spain, and has built a substantial stake in Germany’s ProSieben PSMGn.DE.

Led by the former PM’s son Pier Silvio Berlusconi it has pursued European expansion from its Italian roots to try to hold its own against the U.S. streaming giants that take a growing chunk of viewers.

In a fast-changing media landscape, some investors bet that his heirs may be more open to seeking a partner for MFE, or selling to a larger rival.

MFE’s second-biggest shareholder, French media group Vivendi VIV.PA, is widely seen in the industry as the main candidate. But a standstill accord the two companies reached in 2021 to settle a years-long legal war prevents Vivendi from raising its 23% stake until 2026.

B-shares in MFE rose as much as 10.3% on Monday and were up 3.7% at 1330 GMT giving it a market capitalisation of 1.6 billion euros.

“When the ownership of a company is in question, investors will first buy and then see what happens,” said Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffè, Strategy Professor at Milan’s SDA Bocconi management school.

‘PNEUMATIC DRILL’

The 86-year-old tycoon never publicly named an heir but people familiar with the matter told Reuters his eldest child, Marina, who already chairs Fininvest, is the most likely to take the reins.

Marina, 56, has led Fininvest’s board since 2005. In addition to MFE, the family holding company also controls publishing house Mondadori MOED.MI and has a big stake in asset manager Mediolanum BMED.MI.

Shares in Mondadori rose 1.7%.

“Berlusconi may not have laid out succession plans for his party, but he certainly did for his businesses,” Carnevale Maffè said.

Fininvest said in a note on Monday that there would be no changes in the way its businesses are run and a person close to the matter said Berlusconi’s children were united on this.

Prior to 2005, Marina served as deputy chairperson at Fininvest for nine years.

Described by people who work with her as a tough and demanding boss, Marina was catapulted by her father into corporate life in her early 20s and her influence grew when he was forced to take a hands-off role following his entry into politics in 1994.

Fedele Confalonieri, a life-long friend of her father and chairman of MediaForEurope, once likened her tough business drive to a “pneumatic drill”.

A mother of two and married to a former La Scala ballet dancer, she has seen her leadership at Fininvest grow in importance over the past decade as her father’s health faded.

In a 2018 television interview, Berlusconi said Marina was the child closest to him and that he consulted daily with her before taking any decision, which he also used to do with his mother before she passed away.

“Silvio put her down to work when she was barely more than a child,” Vittorio Giovanelli, a former director of Berlusconi’s Rete4 TV channel, wrote in a 2003 book, adding he started bringing Marina to business meetings in 1985.

“She listened and took notes for hours, she would never stop.”

INHERITANCE

Berlusconi has a total of five children from his two ex-wives. Marina and Pier Silvio, born from his first marriage, both have executive roles at the family’s businesses, unlike the remaining three heirs.

He was not legally married to his partner Marta Fascina, though on his deathbed he would call her his wife.

Under Italian law, his children have a right to inherit two-thirds of his wealth in equal parts, while the deceased is free to dispose of the remaining one-third how he pleases.

The way Berlusconi decided to divide up his assets among his heirs will only be known once any will is opened.

The one third of assets which can be assigned freely can be used to pick a leader for the Fininvest companies provided other assets are sufficient to compensate the others, law professor Emanuele Lucchini Guastalla said.

Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first