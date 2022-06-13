Bernard Grech distances itself from Giglio’s Efimova comments / Malta News Briefing – Monday 13 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Bernard Grech distances itself from Giglio’s Efimova comments

Opposition leader Bernard Grech distanced himself from Shadow Justice Minister Joe Giglio who had expressed doubts about the credibility of whistleblower Maria Efimova, adding that these comments do not reflect the party’s position. Joe Giglio said he has “serious reservations” about Efimova, stressing she is “a person who manipulates facts”. “What was said yesterday (Saturday) morning does not reflect the party’s position. Bernard Grech and the Nationalist Party believe and want the whole truth to come out,” Grech said. (Times of Malta)

Restaurants report better sales

A survey by the Association of Catering Establishments (ACE) has shown positivity in the restaurant sector, which is recovering substantially after the outbreak of the pandemic. 65% of those surveyed said that sales between January and May were better than they were in 2020, during the first year of the pandemic, while 73% reported more sales than last year. (TVM)

Covid-19 Update:

Malta reported 153 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With 79 recoveries the number of known active cases stands at 1,687. Two new deaths were recorded over the past 24-hour period, with the national death toll since the start of the pandemic standing at 726 according to the data published online by the Superintendence of Public Health.