Bernard Grech makes major shake up in new Shadow Cabinet / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 19 April 2022

Morning Briefing

Bernard Grech makes major shake up in new Shadow Cabinet

PN leader Bernard Grech has announced his shadow cabinet, implementing a major shake-up, handing important positions to newly-elected MPs, while leaving out of the list former Ministers Mario De Marco, Chris Said and Carm Mifsud Bonnici. Young MPs such as Jerome Caruana Cilia, Mark Anthony Sammut and Justin Schembri get finance, energy and education respectively. Former PN leader Adrian Delia was made responsible for the transport, mobility, and capital projects portfolio. Newly-elected Nationalist Party MP Darren Carabott will be the new chair of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, succeeding party veteran Beppe Fenech Adami. (Times of Malta)

Two resignations hit Opposition

Former election candidate and local councillor Alessia Psaila Zammit has resigned from the PN, together with her husband and former MEP candidate Frank Psaila. The couple, who formed who formed part of the PN’s executive committee, submitted their resignations to PN general secretary Michael Piccinino on Monday. Psaila Zammit was a PN councillor on the Siggiewi local council, has resigned from her local council position. (Maltatoday)

Għargħur man denied bail after threats to children

A man from Ħal Għargħur allegedly threatened to shoot three children, including his 10-year-old daughter on Easter Sunday. In Court yesterday prosecutors said that the man allegedly held his autistic 10-year-old daughter, his 15-year-old foster daughter and her friend, also 15-years-old, against their will at their Ħal Għargħur home. Inspector John Spiteri arraigned the 37-year-old man before duty magistrate Nadine Lia on Monday. The accused was denied bail. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 update: The number of known new COVID cases continued to decrease on Monday, with a total of 199 new COVID cases reported overnight.