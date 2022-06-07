Bernard Grech uneasy with genetic testing of embryos / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 7 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Former MGA executive and gaming consultant planned business deal, court hears

According to a WhatsApp conversation between former MGA executive Jason Farrugia and gaming consultant Iosif Galea, someone “inside the police corps” had been tipped to ensure that no action would be taken if investigators discovered the alleged data breach at the authority. This was revealed in court on Monday as the trial of former chief technical officer Jason Farrugia and his wife Christine for money laundering began.

Bernard Grech uneasy with genetic testing of embryos

Bernard Grech has intimated that the Nationalist Party may not accept the government’s planned reforms to the law governing in-vitro fertilization, which include embryo genetic testing. The PN leader remarked on TVM News Plus’ Xtra that there were adjustments he agreed with, some that needed to be changed, and others “that I do not like.” “Some amendments are not necessarily linked to IVF and how we can assist couples have children but what is being proposed is the selection embryos; the selection of life,” Grech, hinting at genetic testing of embryos that is being proposed by the government as an integral part of the IVF treatment in cases of known serious hereditary diseases and disorders.

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities reported 62 new coronavirus cases on Monday. With 60 recoveries the number of known active cases stands at 1,394.