Bernie Sanders embraces meme and creates sweatshirt to raise money for charity

The Independent (UK) Bernie Sanders is leveraging his fame as a meme to raise money for charity, by turning the now-iconic photo of him at the inauguration into a sweatshirt.

On Inauguration Day, the Vermont senator went viral when he showed up for the ceremony in a practical green jacket and a pair of hand-knitted mittens to brave the cold weather.

Despite appearing appropriately dressed for the temperature, a photo of the 79-year-old sitting with his arms crossed has since circulated its way around the internet, where it has been edited into countless photos, works of art and other meme-worthy backdrops.

Now, Sanders’ campaign has decided to use the photo for good – by printing it on a black crewneck sweater and selling it for $45, with all proceeds going to Meals on Wheels Vermont.

Just thought you all should know, @BernieSanders has embraced the meme for good and is selling this sweatshirt with 100% of proceeds going toward Meals on Wheels Vermont. And it’s made in America. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/kwAnpRT916 — 🌒Alexis of The Dark Woods🌘 (@alexisxstetic) January 22, 2021

