Berrettini becomes first Italian ever to reach Wimbledon final

Matteo Berrettini made tennis history on Friday by beating Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7, 6-4 to become the first Italian ever to reach the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old Roman, who last month won Queen’s, an important warmer for Wimbledon, as a debutant, will face the winner of the other semi-final between world number one Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov.

ANSA

Photo Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates winning against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during their Men’s semi final match at the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament, in Wimbledon, Britain, 09 July 2021. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL