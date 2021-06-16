Better relations with Russia a distant prospect, EU chief diplomat says

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is not much hope for better relations between the European Union and Russia any time soon, the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, roughly a week before leaders of the 27 nation bloc are to discuss its future Russia policy.

“Under present circumstances, a renewed partnership between the EU and Russia, allowing for closer cooperation, seems a distant prospect,” Borrell said in a statement, commenting on a new report prepared by the European Commission on the bloc’s fraught relations with Russia.

Photo: EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Policy Josep Borrell . EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL