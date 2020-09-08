Biden and Trump go on the offensive as U.S. campaign enters final stretch

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden took rhetorical swipes at each other on Monday as the presidential campaign entered its traditional homestretch on the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

Trump described Biden, whom he trails in national polls, as a threat to the economy and “stupid,” while Biden took aim at Trump’s reported disparaging of fallen troops.

At a White House news conference, Trump said: “Biden and his very liberal running mate (Kamala Harris), the most liberal person in Congress by the way – is not a competent person in my opinion, would destroy this country and would destroy this economy.”

He also called Biden “stupid.” Trump has frequently referred to the former vice president as “Sleepy Joe.”

Trump pushed back again against a report in The Atlantic that he had referred to fallen U.S. soldiers as “suckers” and “losers,” calling it “a hoax.” The story has dominated news coverage for days and threatens Trump’s support among veterans and military members, a key voting bloc.

“There’s nobody that has more respect for not only our military, but for people that gave their lives in the military,” Trump said.

