Biden bashes Trump’s leadership on pandemic, Trump attacks Biden on trade

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Democrat Joe Biden slammed U.S. President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Trump criticized Biden’s record on trade on Monday as the White House contenders battled for votes in key Midwestern battleground states.

With U.S. deaths from COVID-19 approaching 200,000, Biden said on a campaign stop in Wisconsin that Trump “froze” when faced with the enormous challenge posed by the health crisis and was not capable of the leadership needed to confront it.

“He just wasn’t up to it. He froze. He failed to act. He panicked,” Biden said after meeting workers at an aluminum manufacturing plant in Manitowoc, south of Green Bay.

Biden, who is trying to win back Wisconsin after Trump carried it narrowly in 2016, made a direct appeal to blue-collar voters who supported President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but shifted to Trump.

“The simple truth is that Donald Trump ran for office saying he would represent the forgotten men and women of this country – and then once in office, he forgot them,” Biden said.

via Reuters

