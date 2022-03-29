Biden budget calls for $100 million for New York City tunnel project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. Transportation Department budget released on Monday calls for an initial $100 million for a $12.3-billion project that aims to build a new railway tunnel between New York City and New Jersey and reconstruct an existing one.

The Biden administration is also calling for increasing U.S. passenger railroad Amtrak’s funding on top of the $22 billion approved under the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The administration wants $3 billion in annual funding for Amtrak for the 2023 budget year, up from $2.33 billion in prior annual funding.

Amtrak, which would get $7.4 billion in total for 2023 including the infrastructure bill funding, wants to expand dramatically across the United States and add up to 39 corridor routes and up to 166 cities by 2035.

The $100 million would mark the first-time federal support for the Hudson Tunnel project. The Biden administration is also proposing $400 million for the $6.9 billion Second Avenue Subway extension.

“Public transit creates jobs, reduces traffic and pollution, and lowers the cost of living for people in the community,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

via Reuters