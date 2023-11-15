Biden campaign says Trump echoed Hitler with use of word ‘vermin’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election team on Monday said former President Donald Trump had embraced the language of Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler by using the word “vermin” to refer to his political enemies.

Trump told a rally in New Hampshire on Saturday he would “root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections,” repeating his false claim that fraud cost him the 2020 presidential election.

His comments, made on the Veterans Day holiday honoring military veterans, drew criticism online, with some historians saying his language mirrored that of autocrats who have sought to dehumanize their foes.

“On a weekend when most Americans were honoring our nation’s heroes, Donald Trump parroted the autocratic language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini – two dictators many U.S. veterans gave their lives fighting,” Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement.

“Donald Trump thinks he can win by dividing our country. He’s wrong, and he’ll find out just how wrong next November.”

Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, rejected the comparisons to Hitler and Italy’s Mussolini.

“Those who try to make that ridiculous assertion are clearly snowflakes grasping for anything because they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and their sad, miserable existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House,” Cheung said on Monday.

via Reuters

