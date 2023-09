Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sept 27 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to meet on Oct, 20, likely in Washington, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The two leaders aim to announce “measures on steel” that would turn the page on a Trump-era trade dispute, the report added citing people familiar with the issue.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group