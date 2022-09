Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to pay his respects to Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth on Sunday, the White House said on Saturday.

Leaders from all over the world are flying to London ahead of the state funeral in London on Monday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holto

