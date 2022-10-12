UPDATED: Biden says he doesn’t think Putin will use a tactical nuclear weapon

Reading Time: 4 minutes

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN during an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he did not think Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine.

Biden, asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper how realistic he believed it would be for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, responded: “Well, I don’t think he will.”

Meanwhile five blasts were heard in the city of Kherson early on Wednesday, Russian media reported, adding that according to unofficial information air defence systems were launched.

Kherson, the administrative centre of the broader Kherson region, was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces after they launched their invasion in Ukraine in February.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Russian-controlled Melitopol in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was a powerful explosion in the city.

RIA reported, citing local Russia-installed police, that a device exploded near the city’s central market. There were no casualties, RIA reported.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

In Other Developments:

DIPLOMACY

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans for more military aid to Western leaders in Brussels on Wednesday as they meet for on the sidelines of a NATO defence meeting.

* NATO told Moscow it would meet any attacks on allies’ critical infrastructure with a and was monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces closely as the country was “losing on the battlefield” in Ukraine.

* NATO members and allies meeting in Brussels on Wednesday are likely to to Ukraine, the U.S. ambassador to NATO said.

* The United States is the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine, the White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

* Ukraine on Tuesday received the Germany promised to supply, a German defence ministry source said, confirming a report by Der Spiegel magazine.

* The Group of Seven (G7) nations committed to support Ukraine , adding in a statement after a leaders’ call that any use by Russia of nuclear weapons would bring severe consequences.

* A Kremlin spokesman said U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine.

* European arms manufacturers have urged the European Union to as they scramble to boost production to meet soaring demand for the war in Ukraine, after cutbacks in defence spending during decades of peace in Europe.

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow will not turn down a meeting between Putin and Biden at a forthcoming G20 meeting and would consider the proposal if it receives one.

Protestors demonstrate in front of the Russian embassy in Warsaw, Poland. EPA-EFE/Radek Pietruszka

CONFLICT

* Russia’s defence ministry said it had hit “all designated targets” in Ukraine on Monday in what it called an attack on military, communications and energy infrastructure. Putin earlier blamed Ukraine for an attack on a bridge linking Russia to annexed Crimea.

* Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create “unbearable conditions for civilians”.

* Ukraine urged civilians not to use domestic appliances like ovens and washing machines as millions faced blackouts after the biggest Russian attack on its energy network since war broke out.

* The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said on Tuesday more than 2,000 people had been left without power after Ukraine shelled an electricity substation in the town of Shebekino, on the border with Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

ECONOMY

* Zelenskiy called for the G7 to back a tough cap on Russian oil and gas exports, and again ruled out talks with Putin.

* Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia’s economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with Putin’s military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery.

* The current energy shock, especially in Europe, is not transitory, and the geopolitical realignment of energy supplies occurring in the wake of Russia’s war in Europe is both “broad and permanent”, the IMF said.

QUOTES

* “(Putin) thinks that if he scares the population, he can ask for concessions, but he is not scaring us. He is pissing us off,” said Viktoriya Moshkivski, 35, as she, her husband and their two sons waited for the air raid all-clear in Kyiv’s Zoloti Vorota underground station.

* “We warn and hope that they realise the danger of uncontrolled escalation in Washington and other Western capitals,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency.

