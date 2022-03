Biden says he is not sure that Russia has changed strategy in Ukraine

Reading Time: 5 minutes

WARSAW, March 26 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with top Ukrainian government officials in Warsaw on Saturday during his visit to Poland to show support for the NATO alliance’s eastern flank in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Biden dropped in on a meeting between Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Ukraine had received additional security pledges from the United States on developing defence co-operation, Kuleba told reporters, while Reznikov expressed “cautious optimism” following the meeting with Biden.

Not sure that Russia has changed strategy in Ukraine Joe Biden

“President Biden said what is happening in Ukraine will change the history of the 21st century, and we will work together to ensure that this change is in our favour, in Ukraine’s favour, in the favour of the democratic world,” Kuleba told Ukrainian national television soon after.

Biden also said that he was not sure that Russia had changed its strategy in its invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow said its focus was now to completely “liberate” the breakaway eastern Donbass region. “I am not sure they have,” Biden said when asked by a reporter if Russia had changed its strategy.

After a separate meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Biden called for “constant contact” between the United States and Poland, and reiterated Washington’s “sacred” commitment to security guarantees within NATO, of which Poland is a member.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and the United States is wary of getting dragged into direct confrontation with Russia, but with the war at the borders of the defence alliance, Washington has pledged to defend every inch of NATO territory.

The White House said that in a speech in Warsaw later on Saturday Biden “will deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles”.

Biden has held three days of meetings with allies in the G7, Europe and NATO, and visited with U.S. troops in Poland on Friday.

In Warsaw, he also visited a refugee reception centre at the national stadium. More than 2 million people have fled the war to Poland, out of the roughly 3.8 million who have left Ukraine all together.

Standing outside, Hanna Kharkovetz, a 27-year-old from the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, expressed frustation the world was not doing enough to help.

“I don’t know what he wants to ask us here. If Biden went to Kyiv … that would be better than speaking here with me,” she said as she waited to register her mother for a Polish national ID number.

WARPLANES

President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a “special operation”, has tested NATO and the West’s ability to unite.

Poland was until the collapse of communist rule in 1989 behind the Iron Curtain for four decades, under Soviet influence and a member of the Moscow-led Warsaw Pact security alliance. It is now the biggest formerly communist member of the European Union and NATO.

The rise of rightwing populism in Poland in recent years has put it in conflict with the European Union and Washington, but the threat of Russia pressing beyond its borders has drawn Poland closer to its Western neighbours.

Biden’s election put the nationalist Law and Justice government in an awkward position after it had set great store in its relationship with his predecessor Donald Trump.

But as tensions with Russia rose before it invaded Ukraine, Duda appeared to seek to smooth relations with Washington. In December, he vetoed legislation that critics said aimed to silence a U.S.-owned 24-hour news broadcaster.

Polish President says he asked Biden about speeding up military purchases

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Warsaw he had asked about the possibility of speeding up military purchases.

Duda said he was referring to purchases of Patriot missile systems, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), F-35 aircraft and Abrams tanks.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Humeyra Pamuk in Warsaw and Trevor Hunnicutt in WashingtonAdditional reporting by Natalia Zinets in Lviv, Ukraine, Nandita Bose in Washington, Justyna Pawlak and Joanna Plucinska in Warsaw and Kanishka Singh in BengaluruWriting by Trevor HunnicuttEditing by Heather Timmons, Grant McCool and Frances Kerry)

Photo Polish President Andrzej Duda (R) and US President Joe Biden (L) during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 26 March 2022. US President Biden arrived in Poland for a two-days visit during which he is scheduled to hold talks with his Polish counterpart and make an address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw. Biden is coming to Poland straight from Brussels, where he attended an extraordinary Nato summit, a European Council meeting and a G7 summit on 24 March. EPA-EFE/Leszek Szymanski POLAND OUT