Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral; Flight searches to London from U.S. surge after Queen’s death

Reading Time: 2 minutes

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said that he would attend the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

Biden was the 13th and final American president to meet the Queen, whose reign spanned seven decades.

The Queen had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, except for Lyndon Johnson because he did not visit Britain during his presidency.

It does not look like Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will be appearing at the ceremony, with a top Kremlin spokesperson saying the Queen has not “held a place in the hearts of Russians”.

Following the news of her passing, Mr Putin sent King Charles a telegram offering his condolences and wishing him “courage and perseverance” in the face of his “irreparable loss”.

Travel startup Hopper said on Friday it had noticed a surge in flight searches to London from the United States following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

In the hour of the announcement of the queen’s death flight searches to London from the U.S. saw a 49% spike compared with the previous day, according to the company.

This comes at a time when the British pound is weak against the dollar making Britain an appealing tourist destination for people traveling from the United States.

Flight searches from around the world to London airports surged by 40% compared with the previous day, and jumped 41% compared with 3 hours before the announcement of the queen’s death, Hopper said.

Visitors walk beneath United States national flags flying at half-staff at the base of the Washington Monument by proclamation of US President Joe Biden, to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain following her death, in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

