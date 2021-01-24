Biden speaks to Johnson in first presidential call to European leader

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Washington (dpa) – Joe Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the US president’s first call to a European leader since his inauguration.

The two leaders spoke about the pandemic, climate change, security and trade.

Johnson tweeted that it was “great” to speak to President Biden. “I look forward to deepening the longstanding alliance between our two countries as we drive a green and sustainable recovery from COVID-19,” he wrote on Saturday evening.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Johnson welcomed Biden’s decision to re-join the Paris Agreement, the World Health Organization and the COVAX programme to ensure equitable access for vaccines.

They also discussed the benefits of a potential free trade deal and Johnson committed to resolving trade issues as soon as possible, the spokesperson said.

Johnson praised Biden’s early action on tackling climate change.

Building on their countries’ history of security and defence cooperation, the leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance, promoting human rights and protecting democracy.

Biden’s first call to a foreign leader after his inauguration was to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

The two agreed to have a meeting next month “in order to advance the important work of renewing the deep and enduring friendship between Canada and the United States,” Trudeau’s office said.

The White House said the call highlighted the strategic importance of the US-Canada relationship and would reinvigorate cooperation on combating the pandemic, defence, economic ties and global leadership to address climate change.

Biden and Trudeau discussed their shared vision for sustainable economic recovery and agreed to cooperate to achieve net-zero emissions.

Biden acknowledged Trudeau’s disappointment at his decision to rescind the permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, the White House said.

In one of his first actions as president, Biden revoked the permit issued in March 2019 for the pipeline, which would have carried oil from Canada to the US, stating that its construction was not consistent with his administration’s economic and climate goals.

Biden also spoke to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the White House said on Saturday.

The two leaders discussed migration among other topics and Biden described his plan to reverse the immigration policies of the previous administration.

Biden plans to slow illegal migration through providing aid to countries of origin, among other measures.

He also plans to pave the way for millions of migrants in the United States to become citizens.

Biden also discussed the fight against the pandemic with Lopez Obrador, according to reports.

Photo – Boris Johnson Facebook/Twitter

