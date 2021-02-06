Biden to break convention and ban Trump from intelligence briefings

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Washington (dpa) – US President Joe Biden does not want to give his predecessor Donald Trump continued access to classified intelligence information, as is the norm.

Trump has exhibited “erratic behavior” and could leak classified information, Biden said in an interview with the CBS TV network published on Friday evening.

He did not want to speculate on what might happen, but said Trump simply does not need the information any more.

The president stressed his assessment was not related to Trump riling up his supporters who stormed the Capitol in early January.

“What value is in giving him intelligence briefings, what impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?” asked Biden.

His interview with the CBS network is scheduled to air in advance of Sunday’s NFL Super Bowl.

Former US presidents typically continue to get confidential intelligence briefings but, before Trump can get them, Biden must agree.

Critics have accused Trump of having disclosed classified information several times as president.

According to US media reports, he is said to have shown little interest in the intelligence agencies’ briefings during his time in office, whereas Biden has them near daily.

