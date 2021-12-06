 Big storm predicted to hit Italy this week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An ‘Immaculate Storm’ is set to hit Italy around the December 8 Feast of the Immaculate Conception, weather forecaster Antonio Sanò, director of the site iLMeteo.it., said on Monday.

Snow will fall on low ground in the north, in Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria and Veneto, he said.

The storm will also “activate intense southerly winds which will worsen conditions over Sardinia, Tuscany, Lazio and Campania too”.

The wave of wintry weather won’t just hit on Wednesday, but will sweep the country all week, said Sanò.

“In the next few hours,” Sanò said, “a cold vortex will srike Italy affecting the weather in the centre-south and Sardinia with widespread downpours and snow on hilly ground.

“From Tuesday mistral winds will blow impetuously sweeping away the cloud over almost all regions, but they will bring temperatures down sharply.” The situation will not get better after the December 8 feast say, Sanò said.

“In the following days a cyclonic vortex fed by very cold air will form over the lower Tyrrhenian area sparking a phase of bad weather in the centre and south where snow will fall as well as driving rain.

“The weather will get better in the north, but it will be very cold.

“In Milan, because of snow on the ground, Thursday and Friday will be days of frost and ice with temperatures below zero during the day too.

“Widespread nighttime frost will affect all northern regions and the interior areas of the centre”.

File photo by Pexels

Via ANSA/IlMeteo.it