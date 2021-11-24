Bigger use of masks in Europe over winter would ‘save about 160,000 lives’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Robb Butler, executive director for WHO Europe, told Sky News that a study issued last week in the BMJ suggested 53% of transmission was prevented by mask use.

He said only 48% of the population on the continent was using masks.

“If we see this go up, we will see a reduction in cases and deaths,” he said. “If we saw 95% universal mask use we can project we could save about 160,000 lives (in Europe).”

Photo – A nose-mouth mask on a manikin at the ‘Kaska Hass Contemporary Couture’ studio in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

