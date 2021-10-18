Bill Clinton discharged from hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former US President Bill Clinton has been discharged from a Californian hospital after spending five nights under care.

The 75-year-old former US President spent five nights under care at a Californian hospital after a urinary tract infection developed into sepsis – but he’s now been discharged by his doctors.

Mr Clinton had been receiving treatment for a urinary tract infection that developed into sepsis.

The 75-year-old gave a thumbs up to waiting news crews as he walked out of hospital with his wife, former presidential candidate Hillary.

Mr Clinton will return home to New York to complete his recovery, doctors said.

BBC/REUTERS

