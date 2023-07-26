Binance withdraws application for crypto license in Germany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

July 26 (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Wednesday it had withdrawn its application for a crypto license in Germany.

German regulators had told Binance they will not grant it a cryptocurrency custody licence, the latest in a string of setbacks for the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange.

Binance has come under pressure from regulators around the world. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this month sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao over what the regulator called a “web of deception” to evade U.S. laws. Binance denies the charges.

