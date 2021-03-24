BioNTech investigating packaging issue affecting Hong Kong, Macau

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s BioNTech said it was investigating a packaging issue in one production batch that has prompted a suspension of the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in Hong Kong and Macau.

Hong Kong and Macau authorities on Wednesday halted the use of the product, citing defective packaging.

BioNTech said on Wednesday the investigation is looking at the final production steps, including bottling into vials, known as fill and finish, re-packaging and handling at vaccination centers.

It added that no other regions had been supplied with the batch.

See also: Hong Kong Halts Some Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines

Main Photo: A sign announces the suspension of BioNTech vaccinations at a community vaccination center, in Hong Kong, China, 24 March 2021. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Like this: Like Loading...