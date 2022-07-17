Birzebbugia death not suspicious – police / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 17 July 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Birzebbugia death not suspicious – police

According to authorities, the death of a man who was discovered in an advanced condition of decomposition in Birzebbugia does not appear suspicious and no outside parties are thought to have been involved. Following an anonymous tip, the body was discovered on Thursday night beneath a tree next to a parking lot across from Ghar Dalam. According to a statement from the police, an autopsy was performed on Saturday morning, and as a result, the death was not deemed suspicious. (Times of Malta)

Police union laments state of stations

Police stations are like a “horror house” and in need of a complete overhaul, the Malta Police Union said on Saturday.

The union shared a number of photos it said were taken recently at the St Julian’s police station, showing the dilapidated state police officers have to work in. Recently, similar photos were shared on social media in relation to the Ħamrun station. The Union dwelled on the irony of having a police station situated in Malta’s ‘Golden Mile’ that had broken glass panes, missing soffit boards, shabbily connected wires and paint peeling off the walls. (Maltatoday)

Inflation to increase further -Commission

Inflation in Malta this year is set to rise to 5.6% according to the latest economic forecast published by the European Commission. The increases in food, transport and imported goods prices, and a continued recovery in the tourism and hospitality services are set to drive up price pressures also in 2023, with inflation remaining elevated at 3.3%. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update

Four more Covid-19 patients have died, health authorities said Saturday. This is the highest number of deaths in a single day since 21 June, when five people had died. The number of victims has now risen to 772. On Saturday, the health authorities reported 242 new cases. (The Malta Independent)