WUZHOU, China, March 23 (Reuters) – China has found one of the two black boxes belonging to the China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS plane that crashed on Monday, an official of the aviation regulator told reporters on Wednesday.
Black box found from crashed China Eastern Jet – Chinese aviation regulator
1 Min Read
Once you're here...
-
-
Pressed to choose sides on Ukraine, China trade favors the WestCde22nd March 2022
-
-
UPDATED: Chinese Boeing crashes with 132 on board, no sign of survivorsCde21st March 2022
-
Hong Kong lifts flight ban, to ease strict COVID measures from AprilCde21st March 2022
-
UPDATED: Six dead after car drives into people at carnival in BelgiumCde20th March 2022
-
China reports first COVID deaths in more than a yearCde20th March 2022
-
-
EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Suqian, ChinaCde20th March 2022