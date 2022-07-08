Blatter, Platini cleared in Swiss fraud trial

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter and French soccer legend Michel Platini have been cleared of fraud by a Swiss court.

Arriving earlier in the day, Blatter had mixed defiance with some humility:

“Sure, I am innocent in this case. I am not innocent in my life, but in this case I am innocent.”

Blatter ran world soccer’s governing body for 17 years.

Prosecutors had accused him of unlawfully arranging for FIFA to pay Platini over $2 million.

The case ended Blatter’s reign in disgrace, and wrecked Platini’s hopes of succeeding him.

But the pair always argued that the payment was the subject of a “gentleman’s agreement” and above board.

On Friday (July 8) a Swiss judge ruled in their favor, saying the verbal agreement appeared credible.

She said the sum seemed in line with the market value of work that Platini had done for FIFA.

The case began after a huge investigation launched by the U.S. justice department.

Both men were banned from working in soccer for eight years a result, though the penalty was later reduced.

Emerging from the court, Blatter expressed joy at the verdict.

“And now it’s finished, so I am happy, I am happy also for international football and I thank this court to take this matter very seriously.”

Platini said justice had been done after “seven years of slander”.

He said it was too soon to say what the next steps might be.

via Reuters