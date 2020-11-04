BMW profit rebounds on China demand for luxury cars

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
BMW on Wednesday said its third-quarter profit rose almost 10% thanks to rebounding Chinese demand for luxury cars and reiterated its outlook, even as a wave of coronavirus infections continues to sweep Europe and the United states.
Just like rival Mercedes, BMW’s quarterly pretax profit recovered in the third quarter, rising 9.6% to 2.46 billion euros ($2.87 billion), lifted by an 8.6% rise in deliveries of luxury cars during the same period.
The automotive EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin rebounded to 6.7% in the third quarter, from minus 10.4% in the second quarter and 6.6% a year earlier, despite a 50% jump in sales of lower-margin electric and hybrid cars during the same period.
BMW-branded vehicles saw a jump of 9.8% in deliveries during the quarter, mainly thanks to a 31% spike in China, which helped offset a 15.7% drop in demand in the United States, where demand was being hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the carmaker said.
BMW reiterated it expected to achieve an EBIT margin of between 0% and 3% for the automotive segment in 2020.
Despite a recovery in demand in some markets, it expects overall deliveries of high-end vehicles as well as group pretax profit to be significantly lower than last year.