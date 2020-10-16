Boeing Max Declared Safe to Fly by Europe’s Aviation Regulator

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Bloomberg News reports that Europe’s top aviation regulator said he’s satisfied that changes to Boeing Co.’s 737 Max have made the plane safe enough to return to the region’s skies before 2020 is out, even as a further upgrade his agency demanded won’t be ready for up to two years.
After test flights conducted in September, EASA is performing final document reviews ahead of a draft airworthiness directive it expects to issue next month, said Patrick Ky, executive director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.
That will be followed by four weeks of public comment, while the development of a so-called synthetic sensor to add redundancy will take 20 to 24 months, he said. The software-based solution will be required on the larger Max 10 variant before its debut targeted for 2022, and retrofitted onto other versions.
Read more via
Bloomberg
16th October 2020
On Friday, Australia's border rules have been relaxed as the country established a trans-Tasman travel bubble with New Zealand.
Hundreds of New Zealand plane passengers started arriving in Sydney on Friday as part of a new trans-Tasman travel bubble amid a rapidly falling growth rate in cases at the epicentre of Australia's coronavirus outbreak.
In a tentative re-opening to internationa...
16th October 2020
The Philippines' coronavirus task force has lifted a ban on overseas travel for Filipino tourists, the presidential office said on Friday.
Non-essential overseas travel could resume starting October 21, ending a restriction in effect since July and potentially increasing customers for Philippine carriers that have suffered amid the pandemic.
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday repor...
16th October 2020
Photos showing floods in western Poland after heavy rain fall over the past days.
An aerial picture shows a flooded field in the village of Niegoszow, on the Bystrzyca River, western Poland.
A flooded field in the village of Niegoszow, on the Bystrzyca River, western Poland.
The dam on the Bystrzyca River, in Zagorze Slaskie, western Poland.
Via EPA-EFE/Maciej Kulczynski
16th October 2020
Bloomberg News reports that Europe’s top aviation regulator said he’s satisfied that changes to Boeing Co.’s 737 Max have made the plane safe enough to return to the region’s skies before 2020 is out, even as a further upgrade his agency demanded won’t be ready for up to two years.
After test flights conducted in September, EASA is performing final document reviews ahead of a draft airworthine...
16th October 2020
The number of COVID-19 cases among the Swiss Guards rose to 11 on Thursday.Another seven cases were added to the initial four reported earlier this week.The Vatican said all precautions had been taken to exclude contagion risks in the areas where the Guards do their duty.
Read more via Vatican News
16th October 2020
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio accused Khalifa Haftar’s administration in eastern Libya of “unacceptable” behaviour on Thursday for detaining 18 sailors who were seized while fishing in the southern Mediterranean.
Libyan patrol boats detained two Sicilian fishing boats on Sept. 1 and brought the crews to Benghazi, where the military commander Haftar holds sway. The men were accused of ...
16th October 2020
Malta is well-prepared for Brexit, in whichever form it happens, PM Robert Abela said yesterday in the margins of the EU Summit.
The Prime Minister explained that EU leaders were briefed about discussions that are taking place between the EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier and the UK, adding that the situation is still mired in uncertainty.
Abela added that the leaders had agreed to keep ...
16th October 2020
European lawmakers won’t be returning to the French city of Strasbourg for next week’s plenary session because of the COVID-19 resurgence in France, the European Parliament president said Thursday.
The session also will not take place in Brussels, where the virus situation isn’t better than in France.
Instead, European Parliament President David Sassoli said it will be held remotely due to ...
16th October 2020
The European Union wants a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain but not at any price, Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth said on Friday.
"We can't endanger the peace in the Northern Ireland, we need fair trading conditions that prevent dumping in consumer protection, the environment, in workers' rights," Roth told Deutschlandfunk radio.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Fr...
16th October 2020
The Polish government urged its citizens to stay at home and ordered new national restrictions such as closing gyms, pools and aquaparks, after coronavirus cases rose by 24% to a record on Thursday.
Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he hoped to avoid a full lockdown but further restrictions could not be ruled out.
“The main recommendation ... is stay home and if you can work from home,...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related