Bomb suppliers attempted to buy Caruana Galizia hitman’s silence

The Sunday Times reveals that the suspected suppliers of the bomb used in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder have offered one of the hitmen €1,500 a month after they learnt he was ready to disclose information to the police.

Another report says that the European Commission is considering acting against Malta over the IIP scheme for breaching EU rules. Sources told the paper that the EC is set to issue a formal warning, the first step in infringement procedures.

