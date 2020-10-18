Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Bomb suppliers attempted to buy Caruana Galizia hitman’s silence

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that the suspected suppliers of the bomb used in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder have offered one of the hitmen €1,500 a month after they learnt he was ready to disclose information to the police.

Another report says that the European Commission is considering acting against Malta over the IIP scheme for breaching EU rules. Sources told the paper that the EC is set to issue a formal warning, the first step in infringement procedures.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

CDpro issue 12
%d bloggers like this: