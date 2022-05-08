Bombing of school in Ukrainian town kills two, 60 more under debris – governor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

May 8 (Reuters) – Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and 60 who remained under debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering. Thirty people have been rescued.

A man welcomes Anna and her son Svyatoslav who were evacuated from Mariupol at the evacuation point in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, 03 May 2022. Around 100 civilians were evacuated from the steel plant, the last Ukrainian-controlled area in the southern port city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian officials. Thousands of people who were still in Mariupol and other areas in South Ukraine occupied by the Russian army waited to be evacuated to Ukraine’s controlled area by buses and their own cars. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

“Seven of them were injured,” Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings.”

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

