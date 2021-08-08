Book details Bin Laden’s plot to kill Obama

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Osama bin Laden was plotting to assassinate then-President Barack Obama when the terrorist leader was killed — but had no plans for Joe Biden because he deemed him “totally unprepared” to lead the US, according to a new book.

“As the tenth anniversary of 9/11 approached, bin Laden was eager to memorialize the occasion with another spectacular strike,” national security analyst Peter Bergen wrote in “The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden,” according to an excerpt in the Wall Street Journal.

“He told his lieutenants that he wanted ‘effective operations whose impact, God willing, is bigger than that of 9/11,’” wrote Bergen, based largely on a treasure-trove of documents found in the terrorist’s hideout.

“He explained that killing President Barack Obama was a high priority, but he also had General David Petraeus, at that time the US commander in Afghanistan, in his sights,” Bergen wrote.

Photo: A screen grab taken from an undated video provided by the Office of United States Director of Central Intelligence (ODNI) on 20 May 2015 titled ‘Despotism of Big Money’ recovered during the 2011 raid on al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan, shows Bin Laden speaking. . EPA/ODNI

