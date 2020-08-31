Borell calls for fresh elections in Belarus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EU’s foreign policy chief has called for a new election in Belarus under the supervision of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

The “best solution would be to replay the match under the control of the OSCE,” Josep Borrell wrote in an opinion piece for French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

“We can’t just express our worries; we need to sanction those who are responsible if the EU wants to be consistent,” he said.

EU leaders also agreed to impose sanctions on a number of people responsible for violence against protesters and election fraud.

On Friday, Borrell repeated the line that the EU does not recognize the election result.

In his piece for Journal du Dimanche, he added that Moscow was “intending to prevent Europeans from providing help to civil society that’s revolted against rigged presidential elections.”

POLITICO / Journal du Dimanche

Like this: Like Loading...