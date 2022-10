Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) – Former British prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Conservative Party leadership contest to replace Liz Truss, who on Thursday she would resign, the Times reported.

“He’s taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interest,” Times Political Editor Steven Swinford said on Twitter.

EXCLUSIVE:



I'm told that Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest



He's taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interesthttps://t.co/SuApE3RmIr — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) October 20, 2022

Johnson is flying back to the UK this weekend, a journalist at the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first