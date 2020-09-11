Boris Johnson facing Tory revolt over plans to override Withdrawal Agreement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boris Johnson is facing a potential parliamentary rebellion after angering both Conservative Remainers and Brexiteers by vowing to push ahead with plans to override key elements of the Brexit withdrawal deal.

Despite a demand by the EU to drop proposed legislation – and an accompanying threat of legal action from Brussels if the UK does not back down – the prime minister is ploughing ahead with the move to alter key elements of the UK’s Withdrawal Agreement.

Mr Johnson himself struck the agreement last year before formally signing the deal in January. But he is now seeking, through the UK Internal Market Bill, to empower ministers to set it aside.

The government – which has admitted the bill would break international law if passed – has argued the legislation is “critical” to ensuring the unfettered access for goods from Northern Ireland to the rest of the UK, and to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

But, as well as the fury from European capitals, Mr Johnson has also angered those within his own party ahead of the bill being voted on in the House of Commons.

