Boris Johnson just behind Theresa May for time in No 10

Boris Johnson needs to spend another 28 days as prime minister if he is to outlast Theresa May’s tenure in Downing Street.

If Johnson remains in office until 4 August – despite signalling his intention to resign – he will have outlasted his immediate predecessor.

He has however just reached another symbolic milestone for his time in Downing Street.

Today marks the point when he passes the 1,078 days clocked up by Neville Chamberlain, who was Conservative prime minister between 1937 and 1940.

