Borissov to face new pressure from Bulgarians

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boyko Borissov’s premiership faces a major test on Wednesday when mass protests are planned across Bulgaria amid a corruption crisis that is starting to trigger concern in Berlin and Brussels.

For almost two months, Borissov has stared down daily demonstrations from predominantly young protesters, at times tens of thousands strong, who claim an oligarchic mafia has taken control of the nation through its influence over the judiciary, media and state security apparatus.

Earlier in August, Borissov declared his readiness to step down and underscored that he was not scared by the possibility of interim cabinet.

“I am ready to go at any moment and do not want to be the cause of tension. I am not Radev (he meant ‘the President’) to be glad when people are fighting in the streets or blocking crossroads. If we are so strong and united as you tell me, there won’t be any problem to have an interim government.”

POLITICO / Novinite

Like this: Like Loading...