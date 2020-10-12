Borrell heads into ‘intense and complex’ Foreign Affairs Council meeting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreign Affairs chief Joseph Borrell said the latest Council meeting would be “intense and complex”.

“There are a lot of issues on the table: the relationship with Russia, the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, the situation in Belarus and our partnership with Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will also be discussed, he added, noting that the EU supported the negotiations happening on the auspices of the OSCE group.

On Belarus, we will discuss the follow up of the decision on sanctions taken by the European Council and the future forms of diplomatic engagement with Minsk and adopt the Council conclusions.

