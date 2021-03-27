Bosnia coach tests COVID-19 positive ahead of France clash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bosnia and Herzegovina coach Ivaylo Petev has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the side’s 2022 World Cup qualifier at home against France on Wednesday, the Balkan nation’s football federation (NFSBIH) said.

“Petev tested positive for the coronavirus after the national team’s return from Finland on Thursday, while all his staff and players tested negative,” the NFSBIH said on its official website (www.nfsbih.ba).

“He is feeling well and doesn’t have any symptoms,” it added.

The Bulgarian Petev helped his side earn a 2-2 draw against the Finns on his debut as Bosnia’s coach in their Group D qualifier on Wednesday, while World Cup holders France were held to a shock 1-1 home draw by Ukraine.

Kazakhstan, the other team in the group, are at home to France on Sunday, while Ukraine host Finland.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

