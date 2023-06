Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) – Bosnia has reported an outbreak of African swine fever, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.

The disease was detected in a farm pig in the town of Bijeljina in the country’s autonomous Serb Republic, WOAH said, citing a report from Bosnian authorities.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first